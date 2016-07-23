Leaked emails reveal Politico reporter made 'agreement' to send advanced Clinton story to DNC

An influential reporter at Politico made an apparent “agreement” with the Democratic National Committee to let it review a story about Hillary Clinton’s fundraising machine before it was submitted to his editors, leaked emails published by WikiLeaks on Friday revealed

Reporter Kenneth Vogel sent an advanced copy of his story to DNC national press secretary Mark Paustenbach in late April.

The email’s subject line read: “per agreement … any thoughts appreciated.”

“Vogel gave me his story ahead of time/before it goes to his editors as long as I didn’t share it,” Paustenbach wrote in an email to Luis Miranda, the DNC’s communications director.

“Let me know if you see anything that’s missing and I’ll push back,” he added.

WikiLeaks A leaked email revealed that a top Politico reporter gave a DNC spokesperson an advanced copy of a story as part of an ‘agreement.’

The final copy of the story did not appear to be have any significant edits, and Clinton’s campaign seemed unhappy with the final copy of the article. But sending an advanced copy of a story to a subject represents a break from typical journalistic ethics.

Neither Vogel nor a spokesperson for Politico were available for comment at the time of publication.

A person with knowledge of the agreement, however, said it was made to ensure accuracy in a complex story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.