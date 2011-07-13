Check Out Leaked Directives From The Chinese Propaganda Department

Censorship in the Internet Age is hard.



China supposedly employs 30,000 internet police, working full time to identify miscreants, destroy pornography and take down any anti-authoritarian article or concept that starts to go viral.

Some leaked directives from the Ministry of Truth were translated at China Digital Times:

June 29

Shanghai: netizen Xia Shang

From the Propaganda Department of the Shanghai Municiple Party Committee: a certain netizen, Xia Shang, has claimed online that he will take part in the National People’s Congress election. No news unit will interview this person, report or propagate [the story]. Journalists will have no contact with this person.

June 20

State Information Office: Professor Zhao Shilin’s public letter

From the State Information Office: websites in all regions will immediately find and delete Central Ethnicity University Professor Zhao Shilin’s blog entry: “An open letter to the Chinese Communist Party and central government regarding the Chinese Communist Party’s 90th Anniversary propaganda problem.”

June 19

State Information Office: “Cherishing Chiang Kai-shek”

From the State Information Office: All websites, especially interactive links, will immediately delete the article “Cherishing Chiang Kai-shek” and all related commentary.

June 16

Central Propaganda Department: “Beginning of the Great Revival”

From the Central Propaganda Department: during the special period of welcoming the Party’s 90 anniversary, no media outlets will report or render negative opinion or news regarding the movie “Beginning of the Great Revival.”

