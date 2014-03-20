LEAKED: Climate Report Predicts Shrinking GDP, Food Shortages, And A Rise In Violent Warfare Around The World

Matt Cardy/Getty Images A car sits in floodwater near Bridgwater, England, on Feb. 9, 2014.

Mass migration. Regional conflict. Dire food shortages. A shrinking global GDP.

While not scheduled to be released until March 29 — one day after Darren Aronfsky’s apolalyptic Bible epic, Noah, hits theatres — a draft of the forthcoming report on the effects of global warming by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was leaked on Tuesday to the UK’s Independent.

The analysis, which is the second of three working group reports, focuses on the likely effects of alterations in the earth’s climate brought about by carbon emissions. It synthesizes data from thousands of peer-reviewed scientific studies.

Among the conclusions:

Median crop yields will fall by 2% per decade for the remainder of the century, even as demand increases, setting the stage for rising food prices

Hundreds of millions of people will be displaced by rising sea levels, particular in Asia

The global economy will shrink by between .2% and 2%

Violent conflict from civil war, ethnic rivalries, and protests will increase

Territorial disputes due to shifting national boundaries will become more frequent

Dry and subtropical regions will experience fresh-water shortages, leading to heightened risk for extinction of various species and conflict over water resources

The good news? The third IPCC working group report, focused on mitigation strategies, is due to be released a few weeks later.

More tips on dealing with catastrophic flooding are below:

