Oops! A BlackBerry Rep Accidentally Reveals RIM's Secret New Smartphone*

A BlackBerry rep in Mexico must have forgotten that the company’s newest smartphone is supposed to be a secret.



In a video discovered by Engadget, the Blackberry rep shows off a few of the smartphone’s newest features.

One of those features is called “best shot”, which we’re assuming goes through recently taken photos and selects the best one. Engadget notes that the rep gives almost no attention to the device’s hardware.

Last month we got a sneak peek at the Blackberry L-series’ impressive specs. The new Blackberry experience appears very iPhone-like.

Blackberry is hoping it’s L-Series will dramatically change the company’s course and hopefully save the enterprise champion.

Blackberry’s newest handset is not scheduled for release until at least Q1 2013.

Update: The owner of this video has since made it private. The video shows a Blackberry Representative at a conference in Mexico demonstrating the new device. The rep exclusively demos the software and doesn’t give any attention to the device’s hardware.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Don’t Miss: This Is What BlackBerrys Will Look Like Next Year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.