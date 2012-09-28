This Is What BlackBerrys Will Look Like Next Year

As RIM continues to polish its next operating system for BlackBerry at its big developers conference this week, CrackBerry has found a leaked video that shows off two new phones that will debut early next year.



The first is a touchscreen-only device, one that we’ve seen in several leaks before. But the second is new. (At least to us.) RIM will release a new BlackBerry that keeps the company’s iconic physical keyboard. This model looks very similar to today’s BlackBerry Bold, but the touchscreen has been elongated to make room for BB10’s touch-friendly controls.

Take a look at the render below, then head to CrackBerry for more images.

Photo: CrackBerry

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.