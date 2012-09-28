This Is What BlackBerrys Will Look Like Next Year

Steve Kovach

As RIM continues to polish its next operating system for BlackBerry at its big developers conference this week, CrackBerry has found a leaked video that shows off two new phones that will debut early next year.

The first is a touchscreen-only device, one that we’ve seen in several leaks before. But the second is new. (At least to us.) RIM will release a new BlackBerry that keeps the company’s iconic physical keyboard. This model looks very similar to today’s BlackBerry Bold, but the touchscreen has been elongated to make room for BB10’s touch-friendly controls.

Take a look at the render below, then head to CrackBerry for more images.

blackberry 10 phones

Photo: CrackBerry

