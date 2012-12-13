LEAKED: Photos And Video Of The Next BlackBerry Phone (And It Looks Really Nice)

Photo: Tinh Te

Vietnamese site Tinh Te got its hands on what appears to be RIM’s next-generation BlackBerry phone.Engadget first spotted the leak.



The phone, which is likely the L-Series model that has leaked a few times before, also seems to match the teaser photo of the back of the device that RIM posted earlier this week.

Tinh Te has a solid record with leaks ahead of major smartphone launches, so we’re inclined to believe the phone pictured here is the real deal.

Of course, nothing is official until RIM announces it. The company will hold a global launch event on Jan. 30, 2013 to formally unveil the new device.

We posted a few of Tinh Te’s photos for you to check out in the gallery below.

