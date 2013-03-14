LEAKED: Big, Beautiful Photos Of The New Samsung Galaxy S4

Nicholas Carlson

Samsung is unveiling a new version of its flagship phone, the Galaxy S, tonight in New York.

It’ll be called the Galaxy S4. 

The prior version, the Galaxy S3, is the world’s best-selling Android phone. Many people expect the Galaxy S4 will outclass the Apple iPhone 5.

We’ll see.

Meantime … Korean gadget blog It168.com managed to get its hands on an S4 early, and has posted a bunch of pictures on its Website.

There it is

The best part of the phone is clearly its huge, bright screen

Get a closer look

The back of the phone.

Here's the phone without its back cover on.

Looks pretty thin.

