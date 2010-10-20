Leaked Budget Reveals UK Plan To Fire 1% Of The National Population

Click to see full size

The UK austerity measures are starting to go from bad to worse.Photographers snapped photos of Treasury Secretary Danny Alexander holding an open copy of the unreleased Strategic Defence and Security Review, according to Daily Mail. Now British are going crazy guessing whether or not this was an intentional leak to the press.



Regardless, the cuts are severe: 490,000 public sector layoffs by 2015.

That amounts to a massive part of the government — indeed, nearly one per cent of the UK population. A equally significant cut in the US would mean firing the entire population of Iowa.

