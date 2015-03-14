Leaked screenshots show how you'll control the Apple Watch with your iPhone

When the Apple Watch launches, you’ll be able to control it using a companion app for the iPhone. This app comes bundled in Apple’s latest iOS 8.2 update, but you can’t really see exactly what it does until you pair it with a watch.

Developer Hazma Sood, who has posted accurate screenshots regarding iOS updates in the past, just tweeted a few screenshots showing what happens when you connect the watch to your phone (via 9to5Mac).

Here are all the apps and settings you’ll be able to manage and control. There are options for all of Apple’s stock apps, including the new Workout app. You can also tweak how notifications and glances appear on the Apple Watch, and it looks like there’s a Do Not Disturb Mode, too.

9to5Mac

What’s interesting, though, is that you can set the watch to work on either your left or right hand.

You can select music playlists you want to sync to the watch, too.

Here’s how you’ll add friends to the circular contacts menu Apple showcased during its demo on Monday.

You can also choose whether you want the watch to unlock whenever you unlock your iPhone, or if you want to set a separate password.

We’ll know more when the Apple Watch officially launches on March 24.

