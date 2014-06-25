Leaked: Could This Be The Next Version Of Android?

Google’s I/O conference conference isn’t until Wednesday, but a leaked screenshot could reveal Google’s newest version of its Android operating system.

The leaked screenshot, which has since been taken down, was first posted to Reddit. It shows interesting block “L” icon in the phone’s corner. Google names new versions of Android in alphabetical order. The current version is called KitKat, so “L” could be the code name for the next version.

Google used to announce new versions of Android at Google I/O, but switched things up last year. Instead, it seems like Google prefers to launch new versions of Android along with its new Nexus smartphones in the fall.

Here’s what an “Android L” operating system could look like.

Besides the “L” icon, the screenshot reveals a new look to the dialogue box, as well as design changes to Chromium browser often used by developers.

It’s important to note, of course, that these screenshots can be faked, so take this one with a grain of salt.

