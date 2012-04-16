LEAKED: A Screenshot Of The Spotify iPad App?

We’re still waiting for an official Spotify iPad app, and this leaked image might be a screenshot of the streaming music service in action on the Apple tablet.



If it’s legit, we might get the official announcement at Spotify’s big event on April 18.

This image originally appeared on Statigram, a site like TwitPic, but it seems to have been taken down since then. We grabbed the image from The Verge since they caught it in time.

Photo: The Verge

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.