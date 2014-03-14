LEAK: This Is The Game Control For Amazon's Set-Top Box

It looks like Amazon’s set top box is going to be used for serious video gaming.

Dave Zatz at Zatz Not Funny passes along the following photo of an Amazon controller. The photo comes from “an overseas regulatory agency, similar to our very own FCC,” says Zatz.

The buttons on the controller have home and back buttons that look like Android symbols, notes The Verge. This suggest that Amazon’s box will be based off Android.

There’s no release date for the box yet, but signs point to it coming soon.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.