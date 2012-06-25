LEAK: This Is Google's Tablet

Jay Yarow

Google is going to sell a 7-inch tablet for $200 in an attempt to take down the Kindle Fire as the second most popular tablet after the iPad.

Gizmodo Australia viewed a training document on the tablet and scooped up all the big details.

Here are the key points:

  • It will be called the “Nexus 7.”
  • It will have 1 GB of RAM.
  • It comes in 8 GB model for $199, and 16 GB for $250.
  • It’s built by Asus.
  • It supports Google Wallet, and NFC.
  • 9 hours battery life.

And here’s what it looks like. For more, head over to Gizmodo Australia >

Nexus Tablet

Photo: Gizmodo Australia

