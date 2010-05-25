LEAK: The Next Motorola Droid Phone

Photo: Gizmodo

Gizmodo has landed a photo of what it says is the new Motorola Droid phone. It is a follow up to the original DROID, and it is called the “Shadow.”According to previous leaks to Gizmodo, the phone is a Verizon exclusive. It will be on sale in late June or early July. It will have an 8 mega pixel camera, shoot HD video (720p), have a 4.3 inch screen and run on a fast Snapdragon processor.



Gizmodo says this phone “was left in a corporate Verizon gym in Washington, but before it was remotely locked the finder saw a text message confirming it was ‘unreleased.'”

Really? It’s not quite at the level of leaving a phone in a bar, but it seems pretty ridiculous.

(Maybe this is some sort of new-age guerrilla marketing? Or maybe it’s just a huge mistake from a Verizon employee.)

