LEAKS: SEPARATISTS DISCUSS SHOOTING DOWN CIVILIAN AIRCRAFT IN EAST UKRAINE

REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev Armed pro-Russian separatists stand at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014.

Ukraine’s security services (SBU) have released an intercepted audio recording of pro-Russia separatists discussing how they shot down a civilian aircraft in eastern Ukraine, the Kyiv Post reports.

This morning, more than 300 people died when a Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in the town of Torez in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, 25 miles from the Russian border.

The SBU leaked a conversation between militants nicknamed “Major” and “Greek” as the separatists inspected the crash site.

According to a transcript translated by the Kyiv Post, the rebels discuss realising that it is a civilian aircraft and seeing dead civilians.

“It’s 100% a passenger aircraft,” Major is recorded as saying, noting that he saw no weapons on-site. “Absolutely nothing. Civilian items, medicinal stuff, towels, toilet paper.”

About 20 minutes after the plane crash, the SBU says that suspected Russian intelligence officer and leading commander of the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” Igor Bezler (aka Strelkov) placed a call to Russia’s main intelligence department. He had also posted a message on the Russian version of Facebook that discussed taking down a “Ukrainian transport aircraft” in the same area of the MH17 crash.

U.S. intelligence has confirmed that a surface-to-air missile was fired at the flight.

An adviser to the Ukraine Interior Minister said pro-Russia separatists shot down the passenger plane with a Russian-made Buk ground-to-air missile system. And residents in the area — a stronghold of pro-Russian rebels who are fighting the Ukrainian army — said one of those systems was nearby.

The Interpreter translated another conversation leaked by the SBU that further corroborates the mounting evidence:

Fighter: Regarding that plane downed in the area of Snezhny-Torez.

Mykola Kozitsin: Yes.

Fighter: It turned out to be a passenger flight. It fell in the area of Grabovo, there is a sea of corpses of women and children. Now the Cossacks are looking at all this.

Fighter: They’re broadcasting on TV that this is apparently an AN-26, a Ukrainian, a transport plane, but “Malaysian Airlines” is written on it. What was it doing on the territory of Ukraine?

M. Kozitsin: That means they were bringing in spies, I don’t know. You see.

Fighter: Yes, sir.

M. Kozitsin: What the f**k were they flying in here for, there’s a war on.

Fighter: I understand.

