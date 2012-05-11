Did Someone Leak JPMorgan's Billion-Dollar Loss Announcement?

According to iBank Coin Financial News’ “The Fly,” JPMorgan’s $41 puts saw a massive 13,800 contracts trade today, 10,000 contracts more than any call contract.



Photo: iBankCoin

“If the news was leaked, this would help shed light as to why the market sold off hard during the final hour of trade and was weak all day, despite robust trading in Europe,” he writes.

