LEAK: iPod Touch With Camera Shows Up In Vietnam

Photo: Tinhe Te

It happened again! Vietnamese website Tinh te has ANOTHER early look at an Apple product.Today, it is a full gallery of an iPod Touch with 2 megapixel camera. The iPod is labelled 64G, indicating this is a 64 gigabyte model.



Apple has been rumoured to be making an iPod Touch with a camera since last summer.

Considering this Vietnamese website has already turned up what appears to be the new iPhone as well as a sneak preview of new MacBooks, there’s a good chance this thing is legit.

