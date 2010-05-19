LEAK: iPod Touch With Camera Shows Up In Vietnam

Jay Yarow
ipod touch

Photo: Tinhe Te

It happened again! Vietnamese website Tinh te has ANOTHER early look at an Apple product.Today, it is a full gallery of an iPod Touch with 2 megapixel camera. The iPod is labelled 64G, indicating this is a 64 gigabyte model.

Apple has been rumoured to be making an iPod Touch with a camera since last summer.

Considering this Vietnamese website has already turned up what appears to be the new iPhone as well as a sneak preview of new MacBooks, there’s a good chance this thing is legit.

Here's the back of the iPod Touch

Zoomed in on the camera

Here's an angled shot of the sleek iPod

A side by side with the older model of iPod Touch

Here it is with a specs label.

And here's a video of the iPod Touch

