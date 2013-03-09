LEAK: HTC Is Taking Another Stab At A Smartphone With A Dedicated Facebook Button

Photo: Reuters/Kimberly White

There is a Facebook phone coming, according to an anonymous mobile leaker, but it is not the Facebook [email protected] is a Twitter account that leaks out upcoming mobile phones. It’s been very accurate in the past.



This morning it tweeted the specs for an HTC Facebook phone. This is an Android-based phone that with a dedicated Facebook button.

HTC has released a Facebook phone in the past. No one really seemed to care about it. We presume the same thing will happen with this phone.

Facebook has long been rumoured to make a phone a la Apple and Google. Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly denied it, saying it makes no sense.

And he’s right. Facebook works well as an app. It should be deeply integrated into mobile operating systems. But it shouldn’t be its own operating system, unless Zuckerberg has a radical, revolutionary idea.

The failure of Microsoft and BlackBerry should be enough to scare Zuckerberg from chasing Android and iOS.

Anyway, this phone will just have heavy Facebook integration. Here are the specs, per EvLeaks:

