'Leak,' The Website That Lets You Send Anonymous Emails With Clues Like 'From A Coworker,' Is Back Online

Exactly one month after getting kicked off its own email server — twice — Leak is back online.

Leak is a service that lets you send an anonymous email to anyone, along with clues about your identity such as “from a coworker” or “from a family member,” or simply “from someone.”



It’s a fun twist on the age-old routine of passing an anonymous note.

Unfortunately, Leak was forced to shut down after SendGrid, the email service that enabled Leak to work, kicked Leak from its servers.

The issues stemmed from the large number of emails that Leak handles. While most followed Leak’s guidelines, Leak claims the 0.5% that didn’t follow the guidelines caused people receiving mean-spirited Leaks to complain, which ended up blacklisting Leak’s IP address.

But Leak has returned, and the company announced that it’s working on building its own email server. Until then, however, Leak is currently using another third-party service, according to a company blog post on Medium, which means the service could still run into the same problem.



You can try sending your own Leak for free over at the official website, or check out examples of previously sent Leaks below.

