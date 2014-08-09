Leak, The Website That Lets You Send Anonymous Emails With Clues, Shuts Down After Getting Kicked Off Its Own Email Server

Leak is a service that lets you send an anonymous email to anyone with clues about your identity such as “from a coworker” or “from a family member,” or simply “from someone.”

In a new turn, Leak has shut down after getting kicked off of the email service that enabled Leak to work, SendGrid, according to TechCrunch.

Leak detailed the issues in a blog post titled “Why we are forced to suspend Leak … for a while,” which explains that this is actually the second time the company has faced issues finding a platform on which to process and send the emails.

It sounds as if Leak will try to find a new home — the blog post mentions that the founders are “working like hell” to bring the service back, and it offers a link so users can be notified if the website returns.

Until then, you can always slip someone an old-fashioned anonymous hand-written note, or check out some examples of Leaks that have already been sent:

