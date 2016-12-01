Leah Remini's new Scientology expose TV show has giant ratings

This may not be good news for the Church of Scientology, but its outspoken former member Leah Remini has reason to celebrate. The premiere of her new A&E show bagged big ratings.

Tuesday’s series debut of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” was viewed by 2.1 million viewers, according to A&E. Of that, 1.1 million viewers were in the cable network’s target audience, viewers between the ages of 25 and 54.

That makes the series A&E’s best new series launch since the premiere of “Big Smo” more than two years ago on June 11, 2014.

With the series, Remini set out to document the stories of alleged abuse from former Scientologists, including her own experiences from 30 years of belonging to the organisation.

Scientology allegedly tried to get the show pulled from airing, which led to Remini demanding the church pay her $1.5 million in damages. The church called her request “extortion” and maintains that the stories of its alleged abuses in the series are false.

The eight-episode series airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on A&E.

