Ex-Scientologist actress Leah Remini is writing a 'bravely confessional' tell-all memoir

Actress Leah Remini has never been shy about sharing her opinion, and that will continue in a new book she’ll be writing about her experience with Scientology.

Publisher Ballantine Books has announced that the former “King of Queens” star will be releasing a “bold, brash, and bravely confessional tell-all memoir” about her religious experience.

The book, titled Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology (due out November 3), “shares her deeply moving eye-opening account of her thirty-year-plus association with the Church of Scientology,” according Ballantine’s press release.

Remini left the church in July 2013 when she questioned the validity of excommunication of people by the church. Once she left Scientology, she spoke out about the disappearance of her friend, Shelly Miscavige, who was the wife of the church’s leader David Miscavige.

She even filed a missing persons report for Shelly with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The church told Business Insider in March that the police declared Remini’s missing persons report “unfounded” two years ago and that Shelly “continues in the church as she always has.”

Remini has received some backlash for her decision to leave Scientology. Scientology member, actress Kirstie Alley, called Remini “repulsive” and “a bigot” during an interview on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show in 2013.

But former Scientology members have applauded Remini for leaving, like filmmaker Paul Haggis, who wrote an open letter in The Hollywood Reporter about it. “I can’t express how much I admire Leah,” he wrote. “Her parents, family and close friends were almost all Scientologists; the stakes for her were so much higher than for me. Her decision to leave was so much braver…”

According to people who have left the church, the decision to leave means that anyone who you knew that is still a Scientologist is required to excommunicate themselves with you, including family members.

The HBO documentary “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of the Belief” gave an unflattering look at the church and the inhumane acts its members allegedly go through.

Remini did not take part in the film.

Business Insider has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment for this story but has not yet received a reply.

