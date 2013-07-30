Leah Remini On Scientology Split: 'No One Is Going to Tell Me How I Need to Think'

On why she left Scientology after 30 years, actress Leah Remini says ‘no one is going to tell me who I can, and cannot, talk to.’

After 30 years as a devout Scientologist, actress Leah Remini abruptly left the church earlier this month after questioning its controversial leader, David Miscavige.



For the first time since her split from the church, Remini is speaking out, saying she left because “no one is going to tell me how I need to think.”

“I believe that people should be able to question things,” the 43-year-old “King of Queens” actress explained to People magazine. “I believe that people should value family, and value friendships, and hold those things sacrosanct. That for me, that’s what I’m about. It wouldn’t matter what it was, simply because no one is going to tell me how I need to think, no one is going to tell me who I can, and cannot, talk to.”

Remini’s mother, husband and daughter have all been practicing Scientologists. The actress had been a member of the church for three decades after her mother became a Scientologist in the 1970s, rising through Scientology’s ranks to achieve Operating Thetan Level Five, with three more rungs to climb until reaching the highest spiritual rank, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite her history with the church, “I’m not about to shut up,” Remini told People, continuing “We stand united, my family and I, and I think that says a lot about who we are, and what we’re about.”

Earlier this month, Remini released a statement thanking fans for their support:

“I wish to share my sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming positive response I have received from the media, my colleagues, and from fans around the world. I am truly grateful and thankful for all your support.”

