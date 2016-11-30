Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini reveals the most shocking alleged secrets of the church

Leah Remini revealed some startling aspects of Scientology during a Reddit AMA promoting the premiere of her new A&E series, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” on Tuesday.

The AMA covered the actress’ 30 years of experiences as a member of the Church of Scientology and her ongoing mission since leaving the church behind to expose the organisation for its alleged mistreatment, abuses, and suppression of its members and those who have left the church.

“Greater awareness. Exposing the truths. Not letting [Scientology] continue to … bully people into silence and submission,” Remini said during the Reddit AMA of her reasons for speaking out against the organisation.

Remini also recognised the courage of networks moving forward with projects such as the A&E series and last year’s revelatory documentary by Alex Gibney for HBO, “Going Clear.”

“I think they did an amazing job and they cleared the path for people like me to speak about it,” she said of “Going Clear.” “HBO was very brave in taking it on. As is A&E, as it will be the first network to do a full series about it.”

In fact, Remini recently demanded that Scientology pay her $1.5 million in damages for allegedly trying to ruin her reputation in Hollywood and for allegedly trying to get the A&E series pulled from airing.

During the Reddit AMA, Remini dropped some bombs about the organisation — from her claims about Tom Cruise’s role in the church to the disappointing secret awaiting members who reach a top level of its program, according to her.

Here are nine of the most shocking alleged secrets Remini revealed about Scientology in the AMA:

1. The church considers Tom Cruise its “messiah.”

Remini: “Parishioners believe that [Cruise] is single-handedly changing the planet because that is what the “Church” is telling them.”

2. Celebrities receive great levels of preferential treatment, sometimes at the expense of other church members.

Remini: “We had special course rooms in separate parts of the buildings. Any complaint we had about the outside world was met with agreement from the ‘Church.’ We were serviced differently, we had supervisors doing courses in our homes, giving special schedules to celebrities. Staff was interrogated by the Church. Often times there were Sea Org members working for celebrities in their homes, personally working for them. I know of one celeb who had a sea org member working in their home and sea org members were averaging $25/week. The labour laws don’t apply to any church therefor they were made to work ungodly hours, forced into interrogations if making human mistakes around the celebrity.”

3. The end of “The Bridge,” Scientology’s metaphor for crossing from being a normal person to “the higher plateau of existence,” is disappointing.

Remini: “When you reach the top of The Bridge (OTP 8) you will be told that God is lie for LRH, and there are more levels ahead, that will cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. There is no end to Scientology.”

4. Remini said she paid the Church of Scientology “millions” of dollars while a member.

5. How Scientology handles “brainwashing” of members so they avoid outside reporting about the organisation.

Remini: “Because very early on in the brainwashing process, L. Ron Hubbard’s ‘technology’ teaches you that outside sources (i.e. The news, the Internet, books, magazines) are ALL LIES and hellbent on destroying something decent like Scientology. The AMA, and APA, and all ‘governments’ do not give Scientology its due because they have a vested interest in not healing people and not helping people. And Scientology is in the business of making people better. So Scientologists are taught that their safest bet is to get their info from the only true decent people…and those are Scientologists. And if they look on the internet, if they read time mag, they will be met with punishment at their expense. And, as a Scientologist…you have to confess that you’ve read outside materials, and that will be met with punishment at your expense.”

6. Scientologists don’t believe in mental illnesses.

Remini: “The ‘Church’ doctrine thinks that fields of psychology and psychiatry are a sham. They deny mental illness and afflictions. They promote that you can heal your psychosomatic issues with their ‘technology.’ They will get in the way of people taking medications. They will prevent people from getting the real medical help that they need. and in some cases have caused suicides because of it. Scientology is mentally abusive because we are all taught that we are responsible for everything.”

7. Every meeting is recorded and videotaped to use against members if they decide to speak out.

Remini: “Every ‘therapy room’ is equipped with cameras and listening devices, as admitted by the ‘Church.’ Do they use it for blackmail? No, they use it to discredit you when you speak out.”

8. Children don’t get any breaks for being young.

Remini: “[Children are seen] as old spirits in little bodies who have returned to Scientology… children are treated as adults.

9. Scientologists are banned from seeking legal justice against another member, even in cases of abuse.

Remini: “When I was 16 and working for a ‘senior Scientologist’ who was in his late 30’s, he had sex with a 16 year old friend of ours. And the ‘Church’ handled it internally. All abuses are dealt within the ‘Church’ as it is an enemy act in the ‘Church’ to prosecute another member.”

Read Remini’s full Reddit AMA here.

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. on A&E.

