The most shocking Scientology revelations according to Leah Remini's show

‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath’/A&E Mike Rinder and Leah Remini on the second part of the Reddit AMA episodes of ‘Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.’

After the success of its first season and its first Reddit “ask me anything” session, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” did a second special answering Reddit users’ questions.

Leah Remini and former Scientology spokesperson Mike Rinder were joined by a few guests, including Lawrence Wright, the author of “Going Clear,” the groundbreaking book on Scientology. But before they got to answering questions, Remini wanted to address some unfinished business.

Last week’s episode concluded with Remini and Rinder seeking legal counsel and with a note that the story would be continued.

“We are taking action, trying to take action,” Remini said. “And we can’t really talk about what we’re trying to do, because we actually want to achieve something. So that’s what we’re doing. So know that there are things going on behind the scenes that we’re not talking about, but just know that it’s happening.”

The church has declined to take part in the series. It says that the statements Remini and the other contributors to the show have made about Scientology are false and driven by a desire to profit or gain publicity from their time in the religion.

Here are the four most shocking revelations about Scientology from the show’s second Reddit AMA episode:

Remini says Scientology pressured her into recruiting 'King of Queens' costar Kevin James to the church. CBS Leah Remini and Kevin James on 'King of Queens.' 'Kevin was very loyal to his religion,' Remini said. 'There's no in, and I was asked that many times.' In order to bring him into the organisation, Remini was asked by other Scientologists if he had any weak places in his life, including a 'failed purpose' and 'relationship problems.' 'He even said to me once, 'Don't try to get me in your Tom Cruise glare, man,'' Remini said. 'There was no in, and I didn't feel right about doing it. I didn't ever feel right about telling somebody that they were lost and they needed Scientology.' Scientology believes homosexuality is a sexual perversion, according to Remini and Rinder. An excerpt from L. Ron Hubbard's 'Dianetics' from 'Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.' Publicly, the church says it has no position on homosexuality. According to Remini and Rinder, that's not true internally. Remini said the church has 'a chart of human evaluation' from founder L. Ron Hubbard that helps Scientologists discern who they should have in their life. A 1.1 is the lowest on the scale and includes people who need a lot of help but aren't worth helping, Remini said. That rank includes gay people. 'Internally and for Scientologists, the position is there is something very wrong with a deviant behaviour that needs to be dealt with with Scientology,' Rinder said of the church's internal stance on homosexuality. 'Meaning as a person gets to the upper levels of Scientology, the 'gayness' will be audited out,' she added. L. Ron Hubbard based the efficacy of Scientology on his claim that he healed himself from war injuries -- a claim that Lawrence Wright says is fabricated. Screen grab Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard served in the US Navy in the 1940s. Lawrence Wright, the author of the best-selling book on Scientology, 'Going Clear,' says his research found that Scientology's documentation of Hubbard's injuries and military service was faked. Wright said his research into Navy documents found that Hubbard had no serious injuries, which Wright sees as a major fault in the church's foundation. Additionally, Wright said he found that Scientology's claims that Hubbard received many military service awards and records were false. In response, Wright said, the church told him that the records were 'sheep-dipped' -- that the military created a whole set of fake documents to cover up Hubbard's covert military duties. 'That's the person that the church has to protect,' Wright said. 'With encasing (Hubbard) in this myth, they try to cover the efforts of people like me and others to uncover the truth.' There are at least two mansions in California that are maintained, staffed, and stocked with food in the event of L. Ron Hubbard's return, Wright says. This mansion in Hemet, California, is maintained, staffed, and stocked with food by Scientology in preparation for L. Ron Hubbard's return. Scientologists believe that Hubbard chose to leave his body to continue his research into the higher levels of being. Hubbard died in 1986 after having a stroke. But in the case that he does return, there are at least two fully staffed and stocked mansions maintained in California, in the cities of Hemet and Creston. According to Wright, the houses contain Hubbard's 'favourite cigarettes, the Kool cigarettes are there for him; Tom McCann sandals by the shower door; Louis L'Amour novels by the bedside table; and a table setting for one.' An earlier version of this article mistakenly labelled this episode the season finale. There is actually one more episode in the first season.

