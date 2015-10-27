Tom Cruise is so powerful in the Scientology world, you're considered 'evil' if you criticise him, says Leah Remini

Leah Remini is opening up again on her former life in Scientology and its biggest public face, Tom Cruise.

“Being critical of Tom Cruise is being critical of Scientology itself. You are evil,” she said on ABC’s “20/20” airing on Friday.

The former “King of Queens” actress also contemplated what she’d say to Cruise if he were watching the interview.

Cruise reportedly joined Scientology in 1990 and has since become its most celebrated member and outspoken advocate for the organisation.

Remini has written what her publishers describe as a “bravely confessional” tell-all memoir titled “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology,” which will be released on November 3.

The memoir will detail the former “View” co-host’s more than 30-year membership in Scientology.

TLC Leah Remini stars alongside her family on TLC reality series ‘It’s All Relative.’

Remini left in July 2013 when she began to challenge the organisation’s control over its members. Her own daughter was also coming of age in the organisation and she didn’t want that life for her.

“As time goes on, you start to lose touch with the real world. The mindset becomes ‘us against them,'” Remini told “20/20.” “The decision to leave is you are giving up everything you have ever known and everything you have worked for your whole life.”

Once she left Scientology, she spoke out about the disappearance of her friend, Shelly Miscavige, who was the wife of the church’s leader David Miscavige. She even filed a missing persons report for Shelly with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The church told Business Insider in March that the police declared Remini’s missing persons report “unfounded” two years ago and that Shelly “continues in the church as she always has.”

Business Insider has reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment on Remini’s statements to “20/20.”

Watch a teaser for the interview below:

