Leah Remini Leaves Scientology After 30 Years Amid Scandal

Leah Remini asked the church questions they didn’t like.

After 30 years as a member of the Church of Scientology, actress Leah Remini has left the building.



The “Old School” and “King of Queens” star finally called it quits after years of questioning the religion’s treatment of followers and the leadership of David Miscavige.

“It all began when Leah questioned the validity of excommunication of people,” a source told PageSix of her decision. “She is stepping back from a regime she thinks is corrupt. She thinks no religion should tear apart a family or abuse someone under the umbrella of ‘religion.’ “

Remini reportedly spoke out about the mysterious disappearance of Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, who has only been seen once since 2006.

Another PageSix source explained, “Because Leah threatened to call the police to find Shelly, she was put through ‘Security Checking,’ her family was put through it, and her friends.”

Scientology blogger Tony Ortega wrote earlier this week: “Shelly has not been seen [in public] since 2006, except for one sighting when she was allowed to attend the funeral of her father… Remini dared to ask about it — and loudly.”

The Page Six source explains that as a result of her outspoken questioning, the former co-host of “The Talk,” “was put through ‘thought modification’ for five years,” but, “When they tried this with her again earlier this year, she said, ‘Enough.’ “

On Thursday evening, Remini issued her first public statement since leaving Scientology:

“I wish to share my sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming positive response I have received from the media, my colleagues, and fans from around the world. I am truly grateful and thankful for all your support.”

Meanwhile, a Scientology rep denied all allegations.

Remini, 43, has been a member of the church for three decades after her mother became a Scientologist in the 1970s. The actress had risen through Scientology’s ranks to achieve Operating Thetan Level Five, with three more rungs to climb until reaching the highest spiritual rank, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress’ husband, restaurateur Angelo Pagan, is also a Scientologist.

Mike Rinder, a former Scientologist who also runs a blog about the religion, says Remini “remains convinced of the value of L. Ron Hubbard’s work, but will no longer tolerate the squirrelling and human rights abuses perpetrated in the church. Nor will she allow anyone to tell her who she can and cannot talk to or associate with. As a result, the church has lost one of its most effective supporters – both in the public relations arena and their bank balances.”

