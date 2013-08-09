Leah Remini Files Missing Person's Report For Scientology Leader's Wife

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Leah Remini has long questioned the whereabouts of Scientology leader David Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, leading to her break with the church.

Leah Remini

left Scientology loudlylast month after 30 years with the church.

Not only did she tell media “no one is going to tell me how I need to think,” she is now taking it into her own hands to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Scientology leader David Miscavige’s wife, Shelly, who hasn’t been seen since 2006.

Remini has filed a missing person report for Shelly, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The publication continues, “The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed only that an investigation regarding Shelly (Michelle) Miscavige is ongoing, but a source close to the ‘King of Queens’ actress confirms that Remini filed the report herself.”

It’s a bold move for Remini, who has reportedly been on the outs with Miscavige, and subsequently the church, after asking about Shelly’s whereabouts during Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ 2006 nuptials.

According to Scientology blogger Tony Ortega, Remini believes Shelly may be locked in a secret Scientology compound near Lake Arrowhead that “houses about a dozen Scientologists who are said to be completely cut off from the outside world,” writes THR.

Remini reportedly questions whether Shelly has freedom of movement in the facility or if she is being “punished for her own shortcomings.”

But the church vehemently denies that their controversial leader’s wife is missing.

In 2012, Shelly’s attorneys told Us Weekly that “any reports that she is missing are false . . . Mrs. Miscavige has been working nonstop in the Church, as she always has.”

But Remini’s missing person report on Shelly won’t be the first.

Here’s another past missing persons poster put out by one anti-Scientology group:

So far, no luck.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.