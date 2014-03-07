The Reporter Who Found The Bitcoin Creator Is Answering Some Of The Biggest Questions About Her Story

Leah McGrath Goldman has the story of the morning, writing in Newsweek she believes she figured out the identity of the inventor of Bitcoin.

We wrote about why the response to the story in the Bitcoin community is less than enthusiastic — they think the hunt for the inventor’s identity is a distraction from the overall Bitcoin mission, and that outing him could put him in danger.

And McGrath Goldman is now responding to some of their concerns on Twitter.

So far she’s revealed that the photo she included of Nakamoto, as well as his home, are in the public domain, though she did state how she acquired them. Beyond that, she said, she left out sensitive personal information. She also responded to the concern that someone might now threaten the man, identified as Dorian Nakamoto, who is said to be worth $US400 million.

Check it out:







@jvnk @Newsweek I am not sure about ‘intimate.’ I took great pains to leave those out. I did want to offer a sense of his humanity, though.

— Leah McGrath Goodman (@truth_eater) March 6, 2014

@SlammingAtom @Newsweek This man invented something that shaped our world. Should all inventors now fear murder? #Bitcoin

— Leah McGrath Goodman (@truth_eater) March 6, 2014

@EntropyExtropy Good question. Pictures and info people are asking about (including residence and car) already public. His name too.#Bitcoin

— Leah McGrath Goodman (@truth_eater) March 6, 2014

