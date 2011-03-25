PHOTOS: This Is The Evidence Of Bikini Plagiarism That Sparked A Double Lawsuit

Photo: White Sands via thevine.au

Last year an Australian designer was sued after she circulated an email claiming a larger company had stolen her designs.

Click here to see the evidence >

Now designer Leah Madden is counter-suing Seafolly for defamation, while the other suit is ongoing.



Madden said in a statement to The Vine:

There have been a number of reports in the media recently regarding legal proceedings Seafolly has issued against me. In those reports, various statements have been made about what I have allegedly done and accusations I have allegedly made against Seafolly. Given the recent media reports, I wish to say that I deny having at any stage acted dishonestly or maliciously, or having engaged in any conduct which is misleading.



Seafolly said in its original statement:

Seafolly denies these claims and says that they are completely false and without foundation and says the claims have been made maliciously to injure Seafolly. Seafolly will be taking immediate action to cause Ms Madden to withdraw these allegations. Seafolly notes that many of the designs which Ms Madden claims Seafolly has copied were released into the marketplace by Seafolly before White Sands Swimwear released its relevant swimwear garment. Seafolly also says that the other designs which Seafolly is alleged to have copied were substantially progressed in development prior to White Sands Swimwear releasing it relevant swimwear garments into the marketplace.

So did Seafolly steal her designs? Judge these bikini comparisons for yourself.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.