The Little League World Series Ended With A Tremendous Show Of Sportsmanship

Rob Carr/Getty Images Marquis Jackson (#16) was all smiles in the post-game handshake line.

South Korea beat the United States champions from Chicago 8-4 to win this year’s Little League World Series on Sunday.

This ended a tournament that saw Mo’ne Davis become a huge star and once again reminded us how much fun it can be to watch kids playing sports just for the sheer joy of it.

While the tournament did have some ugly moments with a few incidents of pitchers appearing to hit batters on purpose, something these kids unfortunately learn by watching big leaguers, it did end with one amazing show of sportsmanship.

Only moments after having a last-inning rally fall short and seeing his dreams of being Little League champs crushed, Chicago’s Marquis Jackson had a huge smile on his face as he approached South Korea’s Jae Yeong Hwang in the post-game handshake line.

The two had been working on a handshake and despite some early confusion, they pulled it off.

Awesome.

