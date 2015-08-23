This one image says everything about how huge eSports is

eSports is a pretty big deal. And in the world of eSports, no game is a bigger deal than “League of Legends.”

It’s a phenomenon, with nearly 70 million people playing every month. But forget about us trying to convince you that it’s a big deal with our silly words.

Look at THIS — click the image to make it bigger and experience the full madness:

That’s 20,000 people packed inside a sold-out Madison Square Garden.

They’re here in New York City to see four teams face off for the top position in North American professional “League of Legends” play. The teams playing on Saturday, when this photo was taken, are Team Liquid and Team Impulse.

“But where are the teams?” you ask. Right here!

There are ten guys on that stage — again, in front of 20,000 people in a sold out New York City arena — playing competitive “League of Legends.” Nothing has more thoroughly convinced me that this is a game genre worth paying attention to, a juggernaut that cannot be ignored. If that image above doesn’t convince you, it’s possible that nothing will.

