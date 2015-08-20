These guys play 15 hours of 'League of Legends' a day for a living

Twenty-seven million people play the video game “League of Legends” every day. At peak hours, more than 7 million people are playing concurrently.

Not only do people play it themselves, they love to watch others play — including the top pro “League of Legends” (LoL) teams, which span 4 continents and fill coliseums with fans.

We followed one of them — Team Liquid — on its quest to the North American “League of Legends” finals at Madison Square Garden this month.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Director and Producer: Sam Rega

Editor: Josh Wolff

Production and Research: David Fang and Lauren Browning

Executive Producer: Diane Galligan

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.