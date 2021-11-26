How to download every League of Legends game, including Teamfight Tactics and Wild Rift

You can download a League of Legends game on almost any device. Riot Games

You can download League of Legends or any of its spinoffs from the League website or your device’s App Store.

The original League of Legends only runs on Mac and PC, but Teamfight Tactics, Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra can be played on your phone.

Every major League of Legends game is free to download and play.

Over the past decade, Riot Games’ League of Legends has become one of the biggest video game franchises in the world. It’s got a TV show, an award-winning virtual musical group, all sorts of merchandise, and more. And of course, there are already seven League of Legends video games, with more on the way.

The main four League of Legends games are League of Legends (the original), Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. They all run on a different selection of devices, but they’re all free to download.

Here’s how to download each major League of Legends game and start playing.

Quick tip: All League of Legends games are free-to-play, and you can unlock every character without paying real money. But you can spend real money to freely buy characters, “skins” (cosmetics that change what your characters look like), emotes, and other items without grinding for them. Occasionally, there might be skins that are only available by paying money.



How to download League of Legends

League of Legends, the classic 5v5 MOBA released in 2009, is available on Mac and PC. You can download it from the official website.

1. Head to the official League website and click Play for Free in the center or Play Now in the top-right corner.

2. You’ll be asked to sign up for a Riot Games account. If you already have an account, click the tiny option that reads Already Registered? Click to Download. Otherwise, enter your email and birthday, then make a username and password.

Make an account or skip right to the download. Riot Games; William Antonelli/Insider

3. Once you make it to the download page, click the blue Download option in the middle of the page and save the installer file somewhere that you can find it.

Download the game onto your Mac or PC. Riot Games; William Antonelli/Insider

4. Open the file and install League onto your computer, then launch it and log in. It might have to install some updates the first time you open the app.

You’ll need to log into your Riot Games account. Riot Games; William Antonelli/Insider

Once you log into your Riot Games account, you can start playing.

Click ‘Play’ in the top-left corner to start a game. Riot Games; William Antonelli/Insider

How to download Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics is an “auto battler” game (also known as “auto chess”) where you buy League of Legends characters, line them up like toys, and then fight in quick skirmishes against other players. It debuted in 2019, and already rivals the original game in popularity.

Like the original League, Teamfight Tactics is available on Mac and PC. But you can also download it on your iPhone, iPad, and Android.

On your computer, you’ll play Teamfight Tactics using the same League of Legends program that we explained how to download above. When you open the program, click the TFT tab at the top to find your separate Teamfight Tactics profile.

Teamfight Tactics is built into the regular League of Legends app. Riot Games; William Antonelli/Insider

On your phone or tablet, you can download Teamfight Tactics from your device’s app store. It’s available for free in the Apple App Store if you’ve got an iPhone or iPad, and the Google Play Store if you’ve got an Android.

You can download Teamfight Tactics on iPhone (left) and Android (right). Riot Games

How to download League of Legends: Wild Rift

Wild Rift is the classic League experience optimized for mobile devices. All your abilities and spells are mapped to the touchscreen, and you’ll move by dragging your finger.

It’s also got a separate pool of champions to unlock — nothing you unlock in one game will carry over to the other. You still need a Riot Games account, though.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is only available on smartphones and tablets. You can download it onto your iPhone or iPad from the Apple App Store, and onto your Android phone or tablet from the Google Play Store.

You can download Wild Rift on iPhone (left) and Android (right). Riot Games

How to download Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra is the League of Legends digital card game, similar to other digital card games like Hearthstone. Almost all of League’s classic champions are available as cards in-game, and each has a unique special ability.

Quick tip: Like other League games, you can unlock all the cards in Legends of Runeterra without paying money. But spending to buy the best cards right away is doubtlessly the best strategy if you want the strongest decks.



Uniquely, Legends of Runeterra is only available on Windows PCs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. Mac users will have to grab another device.

To get Legends of Runeterra on your PC:

1. Head to the official Legends website and click Play Now.

Click either ‘Play’ button. Riot Games; William Antonelli/Insider

2. Create a Riot Games account or sign into your existing account.

3. Once you get to the Access Granted page, click Download Now and save the installer file onto your computer.

The page where you can download Legends of Runeterra. Riot Games; William Antonelli/Insider

4. Open the file and install Legends of Runeterra onto your PC, then open it up and log into your Riot Games account. It might have to install some updates the first time you open the app.

You can start playing right away.

If you’d rather play on your mobile device, you can download Legends of Runeterra for your iPhone or iPad from the Apple App Store, or for your Android device from the Google Play Store.

You can download Legends of Runeterra on iPhone (left) and Android (right). Riot Games

How to download other League of Legends games

There are a few more minor League spinoffs. They’re all branded as “A League of Legends Story,” and follow specific League characters in single-player adventures. All of these games cost money to buy and download as well.

As of this writing, two games are available: Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem. Two more — Convergence and Song of Nunu — are on the way, along with a League of Legends fighting game, currently codenamed Project L.

You can buy and download Ruined King on your PC from Steam or the Epic Games Store. You can also buy it on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, or Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S from each system’s respective app store.

Ruined King and its fellow spinoffs are available from Steam. Valve; Riot Games

You can buy and download Hextech Mayhem on your PC also from Steam or the Epic Games Store. It’s also available in the Nintendo Switch eShop, and is apparently coming soon to the Netflix mobile app.

Quick tip: Riot Games also makes Valorant, a first-person shooter that mixes modern gunplay with League-style magic spells. It’s completely separate from Riot’s other games, but still free-to-play. Windows users can download it from the official Valorant website.

