Here's what to expect from the sold-out video game tournament at Madison Square Garden this weekend

This Saturday in New York City, four of the top “League of Legends” teams will compete in a sold out Madison Square Garden. That’s just shy of 20,000 people in one of — if not

the — most recognisable stadiums in the world, all there to watch a video game tournament. Really!

These teams aren’t just competing for glory.

The winning team automatically gets a shot at the world championships, simply called “Worlds” by “League of Legends” players, and the other three teams compete for a second open spot at the world championships. It’s a bit more complex than that, but that’s the overall gist of this weekend’s big tournament.

So, who are these four teams? And what should you expect from the big weekend tournament? Head below with us and dive in.

