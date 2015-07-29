League of Millions: Inside the video game phenomenon selling out global arenas

Far more than an internet video game, League of Legends is a cultural phenomenon, a pastime that is deeply ingrained in the lives and lifestyle of millions of fans worldwide. It appeals across cultures and demographics, inspiring a passion and sense of community rarely matched in modern culture.

Twenty-seven million people play it every day. At peak hours, more than 7 million people are playing concurrently.

Not only do people play it themselves, they love to watch others play — including the top pro League of Legends (LoL) teams, which span 4 continents and fill coliseums with fans.

BI Films presents Part 1 of its documentary series, “League of Millions,” in which we meet the five young pros who make up Team Liquid, one of the leading North American LoL teams, in their quest to win the 2015 championship.

Director and Producer: Sam Rega

Editor: Josh Wolff

Production and Research: David Fang and Lauren Browning

Executive Producer: Diane Galligan

