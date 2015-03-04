Exclusive dating app The League's has a waitlist that's nearly 100,000 people long. Now people are selling VIP passes to it on Craigslist for $100

Amanda Bradford Amanda Bradford, founder and CEO of The League

The League is a new, exclusive dating app that only lets in the “most interesting” single people. It uses an are-you-cool-enough algorithm and LinkedIn work credentials to decide if an applicant is worthy of becoming a member.

The only way to get in is by applying to a long waitlist that’s approaching 100,000 people, or by snagging a VIP pass from someone who’s already a member.

Now, there’s an additional way to hack into The League.

Earlier today, a League member or employee posted a listing on San Francisco’s Craigslist, offing a VIP ticket to the app in exchange for $US100.

The listing has since been pulled by the company. CEO Amanda Bradford isn’t sure who posted it but assumes it’s an early user who has a few invites stored away. The app raised $US2.1 million from Silicon Valley investors and plans to launch in its second city, New York, soon.

Here’s a photo of the ad, which has since been pulled:

