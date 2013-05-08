Idiot Hockey Fan Taunts Boston With 'Toronto Stronger' Sign

The first NHL playoff game in hockey-mad Toronto since 2004 was played last night, and one dumb fan had to go and ruin it.



The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing the Boston Bruins. This prompted one fan to bring a “Toronto Stronger” sign to the arena — mixing real tragedy with the meaningless ritual of fan-to-fan smack talk.

The sign was in reference to “Boston Strong,” which became a unifying slogan in the aftermath of the Boston marathon bombing.

The sign:

I don’t think this Toronto Maple Leafs fan understands the real meaning behind #BostonStrong twitpic.com/cota7k — Ken Murray (@murraymaker) May 7, 2013

There was a predictable and justified Internet backlash when photos of the man began circling.

It’s a dumb move all around, but certainly not representative of how Maple Leaf fans think on the whole.

