Check Out Leafly, The Yelp For Marijuana

There’s still a pretty easy way to find your weed online.

No, we’re not talking about the famed anonymous black market of the Internet called Silk Road. This is a friendly-looking startup with a site composed of inviting colours, and it wants to help you get a good, legal bake on.

It’s called Leafly, and simply put, it’s the Yelp of marijuana. It offers crowdsourced reviews of brick and mortar marijuana dispensaries displayed alongside the dispensary’s address, phone number, operating hours, and menu of available products.

Already a pretty well-rounded site based on these features alone, Leafly even has a mechanism to help you identify which variety of marijuana is best for whatever ails you, medical or otherwise. You narrow down your selection from what can only be called the Periodic Table Of Pot (you’ll see what that means in a moment). Ticking the options for “anxiety” and “pain,” for example, will visually return an ordered listing of the best strain for you.

