Check Out Leafly, The Yelp For Marijuana

There’s still a pretty easy way to find your weed online.
No, we’re not talking about the famed anonymous black market of the Internet called Silk Road. This is a friendly-looking startup with a site composed of inviting colours, and it wants to help you get a good, legal bake on.
It’s called Leafly, and simply put, it’s the Yelp of marijuana. It offers crowdsourced reviews of brick and mortar marijuana dispensaries displayed alongside the dispensary’s address, phone number, operating hours, and menu of available products.
Already a pretty well-rounded site based on these features alone, Leafly even has a mechanism to help you identify which variety of marijuana is best for whatever ails you, medical or otherwise. You narrow down your selection from what can only be called the Periodic Table Of Pot (you’ll see what that means in a moment). Ticking the options for “anxiety” and “pain,” for example, will visually return an ordered listing of the best strain for you.
And it's interactive. By making selections from the menu on the left (Medicinal Use, Effects, etc.) to narrow down the best variety of weed for your need.
In looking for marijuana that will treat pain, stress, and leave the user feeling focused, Leafly scours its herbal database for the best choices.
Clicking for more info, Leafly provides us with a much more detailed breakdown of the strain and how it affects users.
We can see that there are two main negative affects attached to using this strain: dry eyes and dry mouth.
And then we have an Amazon-like review and recommendations section! We can even search to find the nearest dispensary that sells Sour Tsunami.
Hmmm. No marijuana dispensaries near us in New York. Let's try place that has legalized medicinal marijuana.
