The US-led coalition is dropping leaflets on ISIS' capital in Syria to 'mess with them'

The US-led coalition has begun a new “mess-with-them” campaign that involves dropping leaflets on ISIS’ de-facto capital of Raqqa, Syria, urging residents to leave the city, The Daily Beast’s Nancy Youssef reported on Friday.

“The time….has arrived. It’s time to leave Raqqa,” read one of the leaflets, which was posted by a Raqqa resident Thursday on Twitter.

#Raqqa the Coalition drop Leaflets saying “its the time that u wait for long time , its the time to leave the city pic.twitter.com/8uJuN8ebIz — الرقة تذبح بصمت (@Raqqa_SL) May 19, 2016

The leaflets initially raised speculation that the US-led anti-ISIS coalition was planning an assault on Raqqa, which has served as the Islamic State’s de-facto capital in Syria since June 2014.

But Pentagon officials confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was no imminent, US-led offensive being planned: “It’s part of our mess-with-them campaign,” a Pentagon official told the Beast.

As the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) march toward Raqqa from northeastern Syria, the US is trying to exploit ISIS’ paranoia about losing the city to Kurdish-dominated forces.

Adding to that paranoia is the amount of territory ISIS has apparently already lost. At a Pentagon briefing last Wednesday, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Steve Warren said the group has lost 45% of the territory it once controlled in Iraq and 30% to 35% of the populated areas it once held across its self-proclaimed “caliphate” in Iraq and Syria.

“This enemy has really suffered a string of defeats on the battlefield,” Warren said. “Nothing they have done in the past few months has really been effective.”

The Sunni extremist group has consequently begun using suicide bombings in predominantly Shiite areas — such as Shiite enclaves in Baghdad and Sayyidah Zaynab outside Damascus — with more frequency to project an image of strength and power.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.