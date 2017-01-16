A German company is making plates out of fresh green leaves

German company, Leaf Republic, makes disposable tableware which is completely renewable and biodegradable.

The company designed the plates to reduce plastic waste. They are stitched together with fibres from palm leaves and can disintegrate within 28 days in compost.

You can buy them online for around AUD $13.64 (£8.50) each.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

