The US is betting on 3 types of coronavirus vaccines, one of which is totally unproven. A diagram shows how they differ.

Carol Smiljan/NurPhoto via Getty Images A syringe carrying a vaccine.

The Trump administration is backing six coronavirus vaccine candidates as part of Operation Warp Speed.

Each vaccine targets the virus’ spike protein, which helps it attach to and invade cells. But they use three different technological approaches in order to do that.

The leading two candidates, from Moderna and Pfizer, are mRNA vaccines. The others are protein-based or viral vector vaccines. The chart below shows the difference.

When we get a flu shot, we don’t think about the 10-plus years of work that made it possible to inject that syringe into our arm. But the coronavirus pandemic has catapulted the vaccine-development process into the global spotlight, with people around the world tuned into the race between pharmaceutical companies.

That attention has also has brought up questions about how vaccines actually work.

None of the leading vaccine candidates in the US inject the actual virus, SARS-CoV-2, into the body, contrary to popular myth. Instead, they all rely on a harmless segment of the virus to spur the production of antibodies â€” Y-shaped proteins that ward off infection.

“Your immune system is like an antibody factory,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said at a Senate hearing last month. He added: “If at some time in the future, the actual virus enters your body, your factory can quickly pull out the blueprints and ramp up production, wiping up that virus before it has a chance to multiply and make you sick.”

Vaccines kickstart that antibody factory in people who haven’t been exposed to the virus. But there are various ways to do that. The six candidates backed by Operation Warp Speed â€” the Trump administration’s effort to develop, manufacture, and distribute a coronavirus vaccine â€” rely on three different technologies to stimulate an immune response.

Two candidates, from Novavax and a Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline partnership, inject a protein found on the surface of the coronavirus directly into the body. Another two, from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, introduce a coronavirus gene to the body using a genetically engineered common-cold virus. The final two candidates, from Moderna and Pfizer, use a snippet of the coronavirus’ genome to encourage antibody production.

Here’s a rundown of the differences between the three types of vaccines:

Shayanne Gal/Insider

Protein-based vaccine: the slower, traditional method

When scientists were developing the hepatitis B vaccine in the 1980s, they discovered that they could grow that virus’ surface protein in the lab. Researchers are now attempting to do something similar with the coronavirus.

The virus consists of four structural proteins, one of which is a spike protein that helps it attach to and invade human cells. A person infected with the coronavirus naturally develops antibodies that neutralise this spike protein, so some vaccines try to mimic that effect.

Both Novavax and Sanofi-GSK are developing vaccines using a synthesized version of the spike protein, which they grow in insect cells. The protein is then purified and injected into the body. Collins said that process is “tried and true,” but it’s a bit slower than the technologies used by other candidates.

Novavax and Sanofi-GSK haven’t started phase-three US trials on their protein-based vaccines yet. The former plans to begin a global phase-three study in October, while Sanofi-GSK hopes to start its phase-three trial in December.

Both vaccines require an adjuvant, a chemical agent that boosts the immune response. This can sometimes cause pain or swelling at the injection site. But the shots’ advantage is that they could be stored at regular refrigerator temperature, making them easier to ship than some other leading candidates.

Viral vector vaccine: the hearty immune response

Instead of directly injecting the spike protein into the body, vector vaccines rely on a middleman: a less harmful class of virus called an adenovirus, which can cause the common cold. Researchers attach a gene for the spike protein to the back of an adenovirus, which then acts as a delivery truck to drop that gene off inside the body. The adenovirus is disabled before it’s injected, so it won’t replicate inside the body.

The process triggers the production of the actual spike protein, which our body recognises as a foreign invader. That leads the immune system to produce antibodies to neutralise it.

This approach isn’t new â€” it dates back to the 1980s â€” but only one viral vector vaccine has been ever been licensed for human use: Sanofi’s Dengue vaccine.

Janssen A volunteer participates in Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine trial.

One advantage of a vector vaccine is that it can produce a robust immune response without an adjuvant. But developers must strike a careful balance: The vaccine dose should be high enough to induce an immune response, but low enough that the body doesn’t overreact with aggressive inflammation.

The adenovirus used also can’t be common, since people with prior exposure would fight it off before it could deliver the spike protein gene. (AstraZeneca’s vaccine uses a chimpanzee adenovirus to alleviate that problem.)

Though the technology has shown promise, the two leading developers of coronavirus vector vaccines â€” AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson â€” have both put their US trials on hold to investigate unexplained illnesses in participants. If approved, AstraZeneca’s vaccine would require two shots, taken four weeks apart. Johnson & Johnson is testing one shot at the moment, but the company’s chief scientific officer, Paul Stoffels, has said a second dose could be administered down the line.

The vector approach may pose challenges for booster shots, though, since the body may recognise the adenovirus and attack it right away.

mRNA vaccine: the new kid on the block

RNA vaccines are often referred to as “the vaccines of the future,” since the technology is fairly new; early clinical results were just starting to emerge before the pandemic. No vaccine using this technology has ever been approved for human use. But now, RNA vaccines are poised to become the first coronavirus shots on the market.

Moderna and Pfizer’s phase-three human trials are currently neck-and-neck. Pfizer hopes to show that its vaccine is effective by the end of this month. Moderna has pinpointed November as the most likely release date for its results.

Both vaccines use a small piece of messenger RNA (mRNA) from the coronavirus genome to deliver a gene for the spike protein into the body. The RNA is encased in a lipid molecule that carries it across a cell membrane. From there, it sends a coded message to the body to produce the spike protein.

AP Photo/Hans Pennink Nurse Kath Olmstead gives volunteer Melissa Harting an injection of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine in Binghamton, New York, on July 27.

Unlike vector or protein-based vaccines, mRNA vaccines stimulate the production of killer T cells, which stop the coronavirus from replicating. Another advantage is that mRNA can’t cause an infection on its own â€” though that doesn’t mean the vaccine won’t have side effects.

Since the body breaks down mRNA quickly, these vaccines may require a booster shot. Participants in Moderna’s trial are receiving two shots 28 days apart. Pfizer is delivering two shots three weeks apart.

Because mRNA vaccines are grown in test tubes or tanks instead of cells, they should be relatively easy and quick to produce. But there are challenges when delivering and storing them: Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be shipped at -94 degrees Fahrenheit and Moderna’s at -4 degrees Fahrenheit. In Pfizer’s case, that would require vaccination sites to have deep freezers or dry ice on hand.

More reliable than a flu vaccine

A coronavirus vaccine needs to be at least 50% effective to get emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. But experts hope for better than that: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would “settle” for a vaccine that’s 70% to 75% effective. That may be enough to achieve herd immunity in the US if everyone gets a shot.

“The best we’ve ever done is measles, which is 97% to 98% effective,” Fauci told CNN in June. “That would be wonderful if we get there. I don’t think we will.”

Experts anticipate that the coronavirus vaccine will at the very least be more reliable than the yearly flu vaccine, which was 39% effective this past flu season.

“If I had to guess, I would say this is probably a better virus for a vaccine to really work well than the influenza virus, which is a tough one because it’s changing every year,” Collins said.

The coronavirus mutates far more slowly than the flu, so researchers think a vaccine will remain effective over a longer time.

In total, 193 coronavirus vaccine research projects are in progress worldwide.

“Having this mix of strategies is the best insurance against some unexpected problem with safety or efficacy,” Collins said. “We hope and expect that more than one of these will succeed.”

