No-Growth Heavyweights Getting Beat Down

Bears have managed to tackle some notable heavyweights down through their 20-day moving averages.



Cisco (CSCO). Cisco’s relatively high PE valuation could be butting into tepid prospects for 2010 earnings, which won’t be much higher than 2009’s level, and still well below that of 2008.

The recent acquisition announcement for video-conferencing company Tandberg seems to have been met with a snooze since it’s too small to move the needle any time soon.

Pfizer (PFE). After a nice run over the last three months helped by speculation that the company’s Wyeth acquisition might reinvigorate Pfizer’s dying portfolio.

Still, PFE doesn’t seem to have much in the way of good catalysts going forward.

Earnings are expected to be relatively stagnant from 2009 – 2010 and integration issues with Wyeth are more likely to suprise on the downside than upside.

Time Warner Cable (TWC). Time Warner went on a tear from $30 in the last few months despite the fact that it remains to be seen whether they can grow past 2008 earnings any time in the next few years. Sure they generate a massive amount of cash, but in these markets investors might first want to see some proof that they will actually benefit from it. Such as debt reduction or dividends.

For all three names, recovery and survivability is no longer enough. It’s time to show investors the earnings growth.

