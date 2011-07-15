Leading Socialist PM Candidate In Spain Might Have Helped Terrorists

Photo: AP

As if everyone weren’t already sure that Spain’s socialist party was going to be humiliated in the upcoming national elections, scandal “Faisan” might just be icing on the cake.The scandal — which links members of the current PSOE administration to terrorist group ETA — may just implicate Alfredo Perez Rubalcaba, the leading PSOE candidate for prime minister.



The incident occurred in 2006, when two members of the ETA were tipped off about their upcoming arrest. High-ranking members of the Interior Ministry have been accused of orchestrating the tip-off so as not to impede negotiations between the government and the terrorist group. The two ETA collaborators — along with a dozen other members of the group — were ultimately detained six weeks later.

The Spanish court indicted three high-ranking officials from the ministry Wednesday for their involvement in the tip-off, but the centre-right opposition party PP is already arguing that these bureaucrats’ ties to Rubalcaba — and the likelihood that he was involved in the incident or the ensuing cover-up — are compelling enough to make him an unsuitable PSOE candidate for prime minister.

Guilty or no, Rubalcaba is still probably squeaky clean in comparison to our favourite Italian PM.

