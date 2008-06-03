Leading Securities Lawyer Melvyn Weiss Gets 30 Months In Prison For Kickback Scheme

LA Times: Prominent securities lawyer Melvyn Weiss was sentenced today to 30 months in federal prison for his involvement in a long-running kickback scheme that generated millions of dollars in fees through class-action lawsuits against some of the country’s largest companies.

In a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, U.S. District Judge John F. Walter also ordered Weiss to pay $250,000 in fines, forfeit $9.75 million in earnings and serve three years of probation.



Reading from a prepared statement before being sentenced, Weiss, 72, apologized to his family and colleagues for his “wrongful conduct.”

