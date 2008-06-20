Philly Fed Horrible, Leading Indicators In Line

Leading Indicators and the Philadelphia Fed Index are giving mixed signals. Leading indicators came in at 0.1%, slightly higher than the 0.0% estimate, but the Philly Fed Index plunged to -17, well below the -10 estimate.



Leading indicators is the broader economic measure and is probably a better indicator of how the economy is doing. The Philadelphia Fed index is localised and limited only to manufacturing.

Graph Courtesy Briefing.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.