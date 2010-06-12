More On The Huge Slowdown Predicted By The ECRI Leading Indicators

As just mentioned, the ECRI’s leading economic indicator has nose-dived. Zero Hedge believes it’s a very worrisome sign and adds some good perspective with the following chart:



David Rosenberg’s favourite leading indicator, the Economic Cycle Research Institute (ECRI) Leading Index, fell to 123.2 in the week ended June 4, down from 124 the week before, a -3.5% annualized contraction: the first time this has gone negative in over a year. This is the lowest level since July 31, 2009, when it was at 122.4, as the chart below demonstrates.

Consensus has expected slower GDP growth in the second half of the year, so the question is whether this index dive simply represents that or something more ominous.

