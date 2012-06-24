WHAT KILLS US: The Leading Causes Of Death From 1900-2010

Photo: The New England Journal Of Medicine

The New England Journal of Medicine takes a look at the leading causes of death in the U.S. from 1900 to 2010.The change is interesting, as is our ever-increasing longevity–something that scientists think may now reverse as a result of the global obesity epidemic.



We’ve laid the findings out for you in a series of charts (and you can head over to the NEJM’s excellent interactive graphic if you want to fiddle). Thank to Sarah Kliff at the Washington Post for alerting us to this.

Before you click, here are a few questions for you:

What was the leading cause of death in 1900?

What’s the leading cause of death today?

How many people in 100,000 die from “accidents” each year? How has that changed?

How many suicides are there?

