Cultural tensions are boiling over at Red Bull

Hello and welcome to the Advertising Insider newsletter, your industry news roundup. I’m Lucia Moses, deputy editor here.

First, some news about us: Starting tomorrow, this newsletter will be going daily, with a quick-read briefing of the top advertising and media news from Business Insider and around the web, curated by senior reporter Lauren Johnson.

This longer version will still come out every Wednesday.

Click here to get Advertising Insider in your inbox every weekday.

Along with rolling out the new briefing, we shortened the name to just Advertising Insider. It will still bring you our top media stories, along with advertising, but with a punchier title.

Now on to the news:

Shakeup at Red Bull

Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images

Swathes of Corporate America are competing to show how woke they are in this intense cultural moment (cynical me!), but it’s not that way everywhere. Just take Red Bull.

The Austrian-based energy drink giant just fired three top executives after leaks drew negative attention to internal tension over its stance on racial justice issues.

Now at some companies, the top brass would be fired for not getting with the diversity program. But Red Bull just axed three top execs, including the main one who was working to increase Black representation there – something the conservative company seems uninterested in.

Given the big role Red Bull places in cultural events and how much its drawn from Black culture to promote itself, it will be interesting to see to what extent their athletes, musicians, and fans hold the company accountable.

Read Patrick Coffee’s coverage here: Red Bull fires top North American executives following internal controversy over Black Lives Matter and the leak of an offensive presentation slide



Keep your enemies close

Mastercard; Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS; Unilever; Dentsu Aegis Network; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

With an ad boycott in full swing, Facebook has been doing damage control with its global client council, a small group of top ad execs it regularly meets with. The group changes every few years but remains a who’s who of the nation’s biggest marketers.

Now we know who’s in the inside – but whether they will press Facebook for real change is still TBD, as some have been more vocal about boycotting than others.

Read Tanya’s story here: The 19 advertising execs who wield the most power and sway over Facebook



Inside Jill Hazelbaker’s rise

Jill Hazelbaker

Uber SVP Jill Hazelbaker just netted an eye-popping $US8.6 million in a company stock sale. That prompted us to ask how this 39-year-old PR exec made it so big. Sean Czarnecki traced her career path, from saving John McCain’s campaign to doing damage control at the likes of Google and Uber.

Now check out these other great stories from advertising, media, and beyond:

That’s it for this week. See you soon.

– Lucia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.