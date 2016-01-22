10 rules for being an exceptional leader from 'philosopher king' Marcus Aurelius

The Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius ruled from 161 to 180 A.D. and has maintained the reputation for being the ideal wise leader whom Plato called a “philosopher king.”

His book “Meditations” has inspired leaders for centuries because of its timeless wisdom about human behaviour.

It’s a collection of personal writings from the chaotic last decade of his life. This turmoil inspired him to develop his interpretation of Stoic philosophy, which focused on accepting things out of one’s control and maintaining mastery over one’s emotions.

We’ve taken a look at a section from Book 11 in which Marcus reminds himself of leadership lessons he learned.

Using Gregory Hays’ accessible translation of the ancient Greek (Marcus used the language of his philosophical heroes), we’ve broken down his 10 points into further simplified language, contextualized by the rest of Marcus’ ideology.

